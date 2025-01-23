Bears Not Expected To Hire Darren Rizzi, Keeping ST Coordinator Richard Hightower

With the hiring of former Lions OC Ben Johnson as HC, the Bears are in the early stages of filling out their coaching staff.

There were rumblings that Chicago was pursuing Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi for their ST coordinator position, but Mike Klis of 9News reports the pairing is not expected to happen.

Klis adds the Bears are likely to keep ST coordinator Richard Hightower instead, as he’s been with the team since 2022.

Rizzi is a candidate for the Saints HC opening and will likely generate interest as a ST coordinator as well, including Denver according to Klis.

Rizzi, 54, began his coaching career at Colgate back in 1993. He worked for a number of schools before being hired as Rhode Island’s head coach for the 2008 season.

Rizzi lasted just one year at Rhode Island and led the team to a record of 3-9 before he was replaced. The Dolphins hired Rizzi as their special teams coordinator in 2010.

After several years in Miami, Rizzi departed to become the Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. In 2024, he was promoted to assistant head coach before being named the interim head coach following the firing of Dennis Allen.

In 2024, Rizzi led the Saints to a record of 3-5 as interim head coach, finishing at the bottom of the NFC South.

Hightower, 44, got his start as a coaching assistant with the Texans in 2006. He had stints with the Vikings, Commanders, Browns, 49ers and Bears, holding jobs including wide receiver coach, offensive quality control coach and assistant special teams coach.

Hightower rejoined the 49ers in 2017 as their special teams coordinator. He was hired by the Bears in 2022 for the same role where he has remained since.