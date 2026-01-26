Bears OC Declan Doyle Withdraws From Eagles OC Search

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports Bears OC Declan Doyle has withdrawn his name from the Eagles’ OC search.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Eagles’ OC vacancy:

Former Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Falcons OC Zac Robinson (Buccaneers)

LSU OC Charlie Weis Jr (Withdrawn)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins Pass Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik (Dolphins)

Former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Former Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson (Scheduled)

Doyle, 30, has been an NFL coach for six seasons, spending his first four years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

He was with the Broncos from 2023 to 2024 as their TE coach and was hired by the Bears as OC under HC Ben Johnson.

In 2025, the Bears’ offense ranked ninth in points, sixth in total yards, third in rushing yards and 10th in passing yards.