Bears Officially Hire Shane Waldron As Offensive Coordinator

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve officially hired Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator.

Waldron was available after the Seahawks moved on from HC Pete Carroll, and the new head coach will likely bring in a number of new staff members.

Waldron, 44, began his coaching career with the Patriots as an offensive quality control coach in 2008 before bouncing around the college ranks with UMass from 2012-2015.

Washington signed him to become their offensive quality control coach in 2016 before joining the Rams in 2017 as their TEs coach. He was soon promoted to passing game coordinator the following season.

From there, the Seahawks hired Waldron as their offensive coordinator back in 2021.

In 2023, the Seahawks offense ranked No. 21 in total yards, No. 17 in points scored, No. 28 in rushing yards and No. 14 in passing yards.