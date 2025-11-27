Bears Officially Make Six Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears officially activated CB Jaylon Johnson, CB Kyler Gordon, G Jordan McFadden, and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from injured reserve ahead of Week 13, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Chicago also waived RB Brittain Brown and placed G Luke Newman on injured reserve.

It was reported in September that Johnson was undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury and could potentially return sometime in the second half of the season.

Johnson missed all of camp and preseason with the groin injury and re-aggravated it in his return in Week 2 against the Lions.

Johnson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He was set to become a free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson, worth $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the Bears in March of 2024.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in one game for the Bears, recording two tackles.

Gordon, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus when the Bears signed him to a three-year, $40 million extension that included $31.25 million in total guarantees.

In 2025, Gordon has appeared in two games for the Bears and recorded four tackles and one sack.