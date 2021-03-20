Bears Officially Release CB Kyle Fuller

The Chicago Bears officially released CB Kyle Fuller on Saturday, according to Field Yates.

The expectation has been that Fuller would be released by Chicago to free up some cap space. However, the Bears took a few days to officially cut him loose.

The Broncos are expected to be one of the teams with the most interest in signing Fuller in the coming days.

Fuller, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,687,002 contract but Chicago declined his fifth-year option.

The Bears used the transition tag on Fuller in 2018, which allowed them to match the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Fuller will free up $11 million of available cap space while creating $9 million in dead money.

In 2020, Fuller appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 65 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and eight passes defended.