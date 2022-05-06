Bears Officially Sign Seven Draft Picks

The Bears announced that they have signed seven of their picks from their 2022 NFL Draft to four-year rookie contracts.

The full list includes:

OT Braxton Jones

DE Dominique Robinson

RB Trestan Ebner

C Doug Kramer

G Ja’Tyre Carter

S Elijah Hicks

P Trenton Gill

Chicago has now signed seven of their 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rd P layer Pos. Note 2 Kyler Gordon CB 2 Jaquan Brisker S 3 Velus Jones Jr. WR 5 Braxton Jones OT Signed 5 Dominique Robinson DE Signed 6 Zachary Thomas OT 6 Trestan Ebner RB Signed 6 Doug Kramer C Signed 7 Ja’Tyre Carter OG Signed 7 Elijah Hicks S Signed 7 Trenton Gill P Signed

Robinson, 23, was a reserve player for Miami of Ohio and converted from wide receiver to edge rusher as a junior. He earned third-team All-MAC honors as a senior. The Bears used the No. 174 pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former Texans OLB Whitney Mercilus.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,933,156 contract that includes a $273,156 signing bonus.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 49 games and made 13 starts, recording 38 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one pass defense.