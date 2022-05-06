Bears Officially Sign Seven Draft Picks

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Bears announced that they have signed seven of their picks from their 2022 NFL Draft to four-year rookie contracts.

The full list includes:

  • OT Braxton Jones
  • DE Dominique Robinson
  • RB Trestan Ebner
  • C Doug Kramer
  • G Ja’Tyre Carter
  • S Elijah Hicks
  • P Trenton Gill

Chicago has now signed seven of their 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Rd Player Pos. Note
2 Kyler Gordon CB  
2 Jaquan Brisker S  
3 Velus Jones Jr. WR  
5 Braxton Jones OT Signed
5 Dominique Robinson DE Signed
6 Zachary Thomas OT  
6 Trestan Ebner RB Signed
6 Doug Kramer C Signed
7 Ja’Tyre Carter OG Signed
7 Elijah Hicks S Signed
7 Trenton Gill P Signed

 

Robinson, 23, was a reserve player for Miami of Ohio and converted from wide receiver to edge rusher as a junior. He earned third-team All-MAC honors as a senior. The Bears used the No. 174 pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Lance Zierlein compares him to former Texans OLB Whitney Mercilus. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,933,156 contract that includes a $273,156 signing bonus. 

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 49 games and made 13 starts, recording 38 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one pass defense. 

