Bears Open Practice Window For Two Players

The Chicago Bears announced they have opened the practice window for DE Austin Booker and RB Travis Homer.

Both have been on injured reserve to start the season. This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Homer, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Homer was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year deal with the Bears. He returned on another one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Homer appeared in 10 games for the Bears and recorded six rushing attempts for 23 yards to go along with three receptions for 11 yards.