Bears Open To Extending RB D’Andre Swift

Coming off of a career year in 2025, Bears RB D’Andre Swift is in the last year of a three-year, $24 million deal he signed as a free agent.

Swift said back in February he wanted to remain in Chicago, and although the idea of releasing him to save cap space never gained traction, there also hasn’t been much buzz about an extension even as several other running backs inked new deals.

Bears GM Ryan Poles was asked about a Swift extension recently and acknowledged it’s on the radar.

“Yeah, it’s definitely something we need to look at, and we will look at,” Poles said via USA Today’s Randy Holt. “I think he’s done a great job. I love his approach this offseason. He looks amazing, and it’s his second year in the system, too. So I like where he’s at right now. This is where this job gets tough, is really trying to figure out how you want to allocate everything, not only for now, but into the future. So we’ll have those conversations and see where we want to go with it. But I love Swift, and I love the way that he’s working.”

Swift, 27, was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2019. The Lions selected him with No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Detroit traded Swift to the Eagles in 2023 and he played out the final year of a four-year, $8,538,913 rookie contract. The Bears signed him to a three-year, $24 million contract in March 2024.

In 2025, Swift appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 223 rushing attempts for 1,087 yards (4.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns, to go along with 34 receptions for 299 yards (8.8 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Swift as the news becomes available.