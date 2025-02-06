Bears Owner Virginia McCaskey Passed Away At 102

The Chicago Bears announced that principal owner Virginia Halas McCaskey passed away at the age of 102 years old.

The McCaskey family issued the following statement following her passing: “While we are sad, we are comforted knowing Virginia Halas McCaskey lived a long, full, faith-filled life and is now with the love of her life on earth,” the family said, via Dan Wiederer. “She guided the Bears for four decades and based every business decision on what was best for Bears players, coaches, staff and fans.”

McCaskey has been the Bears’ principal owner and corporate secretary since 1983. She is the daughter of team founder George Halas and inherited ownership upon his death.

McCaskey attended Drexel University, majoring in business management. She was the secretary of the Bears franchise and a member of the team’s board of directors.

The Bears have been under the ownership of the Halas-McCaskey family since George Halas acquired the organization and moved the team to Chicago in 1921, renaming the team as the Bears the following year

During her tenure as owner, the Bears won Super Bowl XX in 1985.