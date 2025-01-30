Bears & Patriots Teams To Watch For Falcons C Drew Dalman?

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bears and Patriots are two early teams to watch as candidates to sign Falcons free agent C Drew Dalman.

Both teams could look to address the interior offensive line this offseason and both should have plenty of money to spend.

Fowler has heard from sources that Dalman could have a strong market as the clear top center available, and could outperform the three-year, $50 million deal the Titans gave C Lloyd Cushenberry last year.

Dalman, 26, was selected by the Falcons out of Stanford with the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He played out the final year of a four-year, $5.541 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $3.116 million in 2025 under the Proven Performance Escalator.

Dalman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Dalman appeared in nine games for the Falcons and made nine starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 4 center out of 40 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.