Bears Place DB Josh Blackwell On Injured Reserve

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears placed DB Josh Blackwell on their injured reserve.
Blackwell, 24, signed with the Eagles back in May of last year as an undrafted free agent out of Duke. He was waived coming out of the preseason and quickly claimed by the Bears. Chicago re-signed him as an exclusive rights-free agent in March.
In 2023, Blackwell has appeared in two games and recorded four tackles.
