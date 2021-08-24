Bears Place DL Mike Pennel & S Jordan Lucas On IR, Cut Three

The Chicago Bears officially placed DL Mike Pennel and S Jordan Lucas on injured reserve Tuesday and waived OL Badara Traore, RB C.J. Marable and OL Dareuan Parker.

Pennel, 30, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

The Jets re-signed Pennel to a three-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2018 but New York declined his team option after one season. He signed on with the Patriots but was cut loose in late August.

Pennel worked out for the Colts, Lions, Packers, and Cardinals before signing with Kansas City in October. The Chiefs brought him back on a one-year deal last March and he joined the Bears a few months ago.

In 2020, Pennel appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and recorded 29 total tackles. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 65 interior defender out of 126 qualifying players.

Traore, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Chicago re-signed Traore to their practice squad in September after clearing waivers. The Bears then signed Traore to a futures contract after the season concluded.

Traore has yet to appear in an NFL game.