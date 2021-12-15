Bears Place OT Larry Borom On COVID-19 List, Sign CB Thakarius Keyes To PS

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears are placing OT Larry Borom on the COVID-19 list and signed CB Thakarius Keyes to their practice squad.

Borom, 22, was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He’s in the first year of his four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $660,000 this season.

In 2021, Borom has appeared in seven games and made six starts.

During his three-year college career, Borom appeared in 33 games and started 19. He appeared in 16 games at right tackle, two at left guard, and once at left tackle.