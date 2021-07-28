Bears Place S Eddie Jackson On NFI List, OL Germain Ifedi On PUP List

The Chicago Bears officially placed S Eddie Jackson on the non-football injury list and OL Germain Ifedi on the PUP list Wednesday.
Both players count against the Bears’ 90-man roster and can be activated at any time.
Jackson, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.067 million contract when he agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million extension with the Bears.
In 2020, Jackson has appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 60 tackles, no interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown, and five passes defended.
Ifedi, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.
Ifedi signed a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears this offseason.
In 2020, Ifedi appeared in all 16 games for the Bears, making 16 starts for them at guard.
