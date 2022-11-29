Bears Place WR Darnell Mooney & S Eddie Jackson On IR Among Other Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they have placed WR Darnell Mooney and S Eddie Jackson on injured reserve.

The Bears also promoted S A.J. Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster.

Mooney, 25, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named second-team all-conference in his junior season. The Bears traded up to draft him with the No. 173 pick in the fifth round in 2020.

Mooney is in the third year of a four-year, $2,917,050 rookie contract that included a $282,050 signing bonus. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Mooney appeared in 12 games for the Bears and caught 40 passes on 61 targets for 493 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Jackson, 28, was a fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.067 million contract when he agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million extension with the Bears.

Jackson is due to make base salaries of $13 million and $14 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Bears and recorded 77 tackles and four interceptions. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 13 safety out of 88 qualifying players.