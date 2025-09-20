Bears Placing CB Jaylon Johnson On IR

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears are placing CB Jaylon Johnson on injured reserve, and he will be out indefinitely due to his groin injury.

In a corresponding move, the team is signing DE Tanoh Kpassagnon to their active roster in Johnson’s place.

Johnson missed all of camp and preseason with the groin injury and re-aggravated it in his return in Week 2 against the Lions.

He is likely to miss the rest of the regular season and could potentially undergo surgery in the future.

Johnson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He was set to become a free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson, worth $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the Bears in March of 2024.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in one game for the Bears, recording two tackles.