Bears Announce Five Moves, Place Three On Injured Reserve

According to Courtney Cronin, the Bears are placing three players on injured reserve including WR Nsimba Webster (groin), RB Ian Wheeler (ACL), and DB Douglas Coleman (neck).

Chicago also announced they have waived DT Keith Randolph and terminated the contract of TE Tommy Sweeney.

Webster, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Washington in 2019. The Rams later signed him to a rookie contract soon after.

Webster spent two seasons on the Rams roster before he was waived during training camp and claimed by the 49ers before being waived again and claimed by the Bears.

He has spent the last two seasons bouncing on and off Chicago’s active roster.

In 2022, Webster appeared in two games for the Bears but did not record any statistics.