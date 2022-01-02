Bears Plan To Commence Coaching Search Following Week 18

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are primed internally to begin a search for a new head coach after Week 18.

The Bears have never fired a coach during the season and it doesn’t appear that will change now. But at this point, Rapoport says all signs point toward HC Matt Nagy being relieved of his duties following the conclusion of the regular season.

Jason La Canfora confirms the Bears have been having discussions about what they want in their next head coach going back to November. He adds the real question is what happens to GM Ryan Pace.

While Pace and team president Ted Phillips are aligned, La Canfora notes the Bears could bring in someone new to head up football operations instead of Phillips as they weigh sweeping structural changes to the organization.

Nagy, 43, was hired by the Bears in January of 2018 to become their head coach. His NFL coaching career began with the Eagles as an intern back in 2008. He worked his way up to offensive quality control coach in 2011 before departing to join Chiefs HC Andy Reid‘s staff as their quarterback coach.

After the Eagles hired Doug Pederson, the Chiefs elevated Nagy to offensive coordinator. Reid elected to turn over play-calling duties to Nagy during the season, which led to him being hired by the Bears as their head coach in 2018.

In four seasons with the Bears, Nagy has a record of 33-30 (52.4 percent) with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 record in the postseason.

We’ll have more on the Bears and Matt Nagy as the news is available.