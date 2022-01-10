Bears Plan To Interview Doug Pederson For HC Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bears plan to interview former Eagles HC Doug Pederson for their head-coaching vacancy.

Pederson is the second reported candidate for the Bears’ job behind Bills DC Leslie Frazier.

The Jaguars interviewed Pederson in recent weeks for their own head coaching vacancy.

Pederson, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season, only to fire him after 2020.

Pederson led the Eagles to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017.