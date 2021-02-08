Bears Promote John DeFilippo To Pass Game Coordinator/QBs Coach

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that they’ve promoted John DeFilippo to pass game coordinator/QBs coach.

DeFilippo, 42, began his NFL coaching career with the Giants back in 2005. He spent two years with the Giants before the Raiders hired him as their quarterbacks coach in 2007.

After a brief stint with the Jets, DeFilippo returned to the Raiders and was later hired by the Browns as their offensive coordinator in 2015. Unfortunately, the Browns fired their coaching staff after one season and he later agreed to coach the Eagles quarterbacks in 2016.

The Vikings hired DeFilippo as their offensive coordinator back in 2018, replacing Pat Shurmur. However, he was fired midseason and later joined the Jaguars at the start of 2019 season.

The Bears hired DeFilippo as their QBs coach last year.