Bears Promote Press Taylor To Offensive Coordinator

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears have promoted passing game coordinator Press Taylor to offensive coordinator.

He replaces former OC Declan Doyle, who Chicago allowed to leave in a lateral move to the Ravens because HC Ben Johnson is the play-caller for the Bears.

He’s the younger brother of Bengals HC Zac Taylor.

Taylor, 38, began his coaching career at Tulsa back in 2011 as the team’s QBs coach/graduate assistant. He spent two years in Tulsa before joining the Eagles as their offensive quality control coach in 2013.

Taylor worked his way up to offensive quality control & assistant quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to QBs coach in 2018. He had passing game coordinator added to his title in 2020.

He then joined the coaching staff of Colts HC Frank Reich as an offensive assistant for the 2021 season when the Eagles fired HC Doug Pederson, only to reunite with Pederson a year later as the offensive coordinator of the Jaguars.

In 2024, Jacksonville ranked No. 25 in total offense, No. 24 in passing offense and No. 25 in rushing offense.