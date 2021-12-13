Bears Put DE Mario Edwards Jr. On COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears announced they placed DE Mario Edwards Jr. on the reserve/COVID list.

#Bears roster move:

We have placed DE Mario Edwards Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 13, 2021

Edwards, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.017 million rookie contract when the Raiders cut him loose during the 2018 preseason.

Edwards was quickly claimed off of waivers by the Giants in September of 2018 and played out the year in New York. He signed a two-year deal with the Saints in March of 2019 but was cut coming out of training camp.

The Bears signed Edwards after a week and he finished out the season on Chicago’s active roster. He then re-signed with Chicago on a three-year $11.7 million in the offseason

In 2021, Edwards has appeared in nine games and recorded seven total tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defense.