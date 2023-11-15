Bears QB Justin Fields Expected To Return This Week

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are expected to get back QB Justin Fields this week against the Lions, as his thumb injury has healed enough to play.

He’s been out since Week 6 and has been rehabilitating his thumb for a month.

Now he gets the chance to finish out the season with a lot on the line, as the Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick by virtue of owning the Panthers’ first-round pick and Fields needs to prove they shouldn’t use that pick on a quarterback.

Fields, 24, was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Fields has appeared in six games for the Bears, throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 1,143 yards. He has also rushed 39 times for 191 yards and one touchdown.