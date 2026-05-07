Bears Waive DB Zah Frazier

The Chicago Bears announced they have waived DB Zah Frazier.

Frazier, 25, was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Bears out of UTSA. He signed a four-year, $4.5 million rookie deal through 2028 and was set to make a base salary of $885,000 in 2026.

Frazier missed the entirety of his rookie season due to personal reasons.

Frazier has yet to appear in an NFL Game.