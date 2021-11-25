Bears QB Justin Fields Has Cracked Ribs, Will Return Shortly

Ian Rapoport reports that Bears’ QB Justin Fields suffered multiple cracked ribs in Week 11 against the Ravens but is still expected to return shortly.

According to Rapoport, initial tests appeared to indicate that Fields had bruised ribs, but later x-rays and scans revealed multiple small rib fractures. These injuries are not considered to be a major issue and Fields is expected to return after a short recovery.

Fields, 22, was selected in the first round of this year’s draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

Fields signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Fields has appeared in ten games for the Bears and completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 1,361 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 311 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Fields as it becomes available.