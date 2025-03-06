Bears Re-Signing CB Josh Blackwell & LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

According to Dan Wiederer, the Bears are re-signing CB Josh Blackwell and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga. Both players are special teamers for Chicago.

Mike Garafolo reports Ogbongbemiga is receiving a two-year, $5 million deal. Ario Meirov also confirms Blackwell received a two-year, $6 million extension.

Meirov notes this makes Blackwell the league’s highest-paid special teams player.

Blackwell, 25, signed with the Eagles back in May of 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Duke. He was waived coming out of the preseason and quickly claimed by the Bears.

Chicago re-signed him as an exclusive rights-free agent in April of 2023 and signed to another one-year deal through 2024.

In 2024, Blackwell appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 13 tackles, one interception, and two pass defenses. He also returned seven punts for 146 yards (20.9 YPR) and scored one touchdown.