Bears Re-Signing DL Daniel Hardy To Two-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that the Bears and DL Daniel Hardy have agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $6 million on Sunday.

Hardy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in the coming days.

Hardy, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Los Angeles.

Hardy was waive by the Rams at the start of the 2023 season and was later signed to the Bears’ practice squad.

Chicago elected to bring Hardy back on a futures contract for the 2024 season and he later agreed to an exclusive rights deal last year.

In 2025, Hardy appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 22 tackles and no sacks.