Bears Re-Signing LS Scott Daly

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Bears are re-signing LS Scott Daly to a one-year contract.

Daly, 31, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2018 but was let go before the season started. He was out of the NFL until 2021 when the Lions signed him to a one-year deal.

Detroit re-signed Daly as an ERFA for 2022 and 2023 and re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season. Daly was released at the end of training camp in 2024 and caught on with the Bears practice squad before signing to the active roster in September.

In 2024, Daly appeared in all 17 games for the Bears.