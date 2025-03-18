Bears Re-Signing OL Doug Kramer To One-Year Deal

The Bears announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed OL Doug Kramer to a one-year contract.

Kramer, 26, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Illinois by the Bears. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when the Bears opted to waive him.

From there, the Cardinals claimed Kramer but he lasted just over a week in Arizona before being waived by the team. Kramer then joined the Bears again ahead of the 2023 season.

In 2024, Kramer appeared in 16 games for the Bears.