Bears Re-Signing S DeAndre Houston-Carson To One-Year, $1.77M Deal

Brad Biggs reports that the Bears are re-signing S DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year deal worth $1.77 million, which is fully guaranteed.

Houston-Carson, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was waived in 2017 and later signed to the Bears’ practice squad before being promoted to their active roster soon after.

Chicago declined to tender Houston-Carson a restricted offer in 2019 before re-signing him to a one-year contract. He returned on consecutive one-year deals in the last two offseasons.

His 2021 season was cut short due to a fractured forearm, yet Chicago is opting to bring him back for 2022 due to what he showed over the course of 13 games and his special teams abilities.

In 2021, Houston-Carson appeared in 13 games and recorded 51 tackles, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and four pass defenses.