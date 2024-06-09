Bears Re-Signing TE Marcedes Lewis

Jay Glazer reports that veteran TE Marcedes Lewis is traveling to Chicago on Monday with the intention of re-signing with the Bears for his 19th NFL season.

Lewis, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2006. Lewis was in the final year three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jaguars released him a few years ago.

The Packers later signed Lewis to a contract and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract in 2021. After playing out his contract with Green Bay, Lewis signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Lewis appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and caught four passes for 29 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more on Lewis as it becomes available.