Bears Release QB Trevor Siemian

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bears have released QB Trevor Siemian on Thursday.

Siemian, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. Denver traded him to the Vikings in 2018 for a fifth-round pick.

Siemian played out the final year of his four-year, $2.33 million contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Jets worth $2 million.

He was later brought in by the Titans in 2020 to compete for the backup quarterback job but was eventually waived and added to the team’s practice squad. The Saints signed Siemian to their active roster following an injury to Drew Brees and he eventually caught on with the Bears last year.