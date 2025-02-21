Bears Releasing DE DeMarcus Walker

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears are releasing DE DeMarcus Walker on Friday.
Releasing Walker frees up $5,250,000 in cap space and creates $666,668 in dead money, per OverTheCap.
He was set to enter the final year of his contract with Chicago in 2025.
Walker, 30, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished his four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract with Denver and opted to sign a one-year deal with the Texans in April of 2021.
Walker signed a one-year deal with the Titans in 2022. The Bears signed him to a three-year deal in 2023.
In 2024, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.
