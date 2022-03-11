Bears Releasing DT Eddie Goldman

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears are releasing DT Eddie Goldman on Friday after being unable to find a trade partner for him.
Rapoport adds that Goldman is expected to have a good market this offseason.
According to OverTheCap, releasing Goldman will create $5,150,000 in dead money and free up $6,660,407 in cap space.
Goldman, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth over $42 million that included $25 million guaranteed.
He’s entering the third year of his deal and was set to earn a salary of $8,760,000 next season.
In 2021, Goldman appeared in 14 games and recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and 0.5 of a sack.
