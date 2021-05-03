Bears Releasing LT Charles Leno

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are releasing LT Charles Leno.

Leno has been a mainstay on Chicago’s offensive line but Rapoport says the Bears plan to play second-round OT Teven Jenkins on the left side.

Rapoport adds it will be a post-June 1 cut and as a result will save the Bears $9 million in cap space and create $2.3 million in dead money this year.

Leno, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out his four-year, $2,266,512 rookie contract before signing a four-year, $38 million extension in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $8.9 million in 2021.

In 2020, Leno started in all 16 games for the Bears and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 28 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.