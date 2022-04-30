Bears Releasing QB Nick Foles

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bears have agreed to release veteran QB Nick Foles.

Chicago will allow Foles to find a new team rather than continue to hold out for a potential trade.

“Ryan Poles did the classy thing and Nick appreciates it,” Foles’ agent, Justin Schulman said of the move.

All indications were that Foles would be released at some point in the coming months after the Bears signed Trevor Siemian to a contract last month.

Foles, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. Philadelphia traded Foles to the Rams back in 2015 in a deal for QB Sam Bradford and he later signed an extension with the team.

Foles lasted just over a year with the Rams before he was released and later signed on with the Chiefs. After a year in Kansas City, Foles agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Eagles.

From there, Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars that included $50.125 million guaranteed. He was traded to the Bears in 2020.

In 2021, Foles appeared in one game for the Bears and completed 24 of 35 attempts for 250 yards and one touchdown.