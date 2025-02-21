Bears Releasing TE Gerald Everett

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears informed veteran TE Gerald Everett that they plan on releasing him.
Releasing Everett frees up $5,500,000 in cap space and creates $1,000,000 in dead money, per OverTheCap.
Chicago signed Everett to a two-year last offseason after being a starter with the Chargers the previous two seasons. However, Everett struggled to see action, only being targetted on 13 passes in 2024.
Everett, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6 million contract and signed on with the Seahawks as an unrestricted free agent.
Seattle signed him to a one-year, $6 million prove-it deal in 2021 and he later joined the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million contract for the 2022 season. Last offseason, Chicago signed him to a two-year, $12 million contract that includes $6.1 million fully guaranteed.
In 2024, Everett appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded eight receptions for 36 yards (4.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.
