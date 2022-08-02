Bears Remove Two From Non-Football Injury List

The Chicago Bears announced they have moved CB Micheal Joseph and WR Tajae Sharpe off of the non-football injury list.

#Bears roster move: DB Micheal Joseph and WR Tajae Sharpe have been removed from the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 2, 2022

Sharpe, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million rookie contract when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings.

However, Minnesota waived Sharpe during the season and he eventually signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad. Kansas City later re-signed him, but was ultimately released.

In 2021, Sharpe appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and hauled in 25 passes for 230 yards and no touchdowns.