Bears Request HC Interview With Cardinals OC Drew Petzing

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have put in a request to interview Cardinals OC Drew Petzing for their HC vacancy.

The following is a list of candidates the Bears have requested to interview for their HC opening:

Lions OC Ben Johnson

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing

Petzing, 37, began his NFL coaching career with the Browns as a football operations intern in 2013. The Vikings hired him as an offensive assistant in 2014-2015, promoted him to WRs assistant and QBs assistant and finally hired him as their full-time WRs coach in 2019.

From there, the Browns hired Petzing as tight ends coach in 2020. He made the move to QB coach in 2022. Arizona went on to hire him as their offensive coordinator before the 2023 season.

In 2024, the Cardinals offense ranked No. 12 in points, No. 11 in total yards, No. 18 in passing yards and No. 7 in rushing yards.