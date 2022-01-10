Bears Request Interview With Colts Exec. Morocco Brown For GM Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears have placed a request to interview Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for their GM vacancy.

This is the first reported candidate for the Bears’ GM job, but you can expect more names to be linked to Chicago in the next day or so.

Brown has been a popular GM candidate in recent years and interviewed for the Falcons’ job last year. He worked for the Bears, Browns and Washington before joining the Colts for the 2016 season.

Brown has 20 years of experience working in the NFL and is currently the Colts’ director of college scouting.