Bears Requesting Second Interviews With Jim Caldwell & Dan Quinn

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears plan to set up second interviews with former Lions HC Jim Caldwell and Cowboys DC Dan Quinn.

These two join Colts DC Matt Eberflus who is set to interview for a second time on Wednesday.

Rapoport adds the Bears also have an interview with Saints DC Dennis Allen scheduled for Tuesday.

Here’s where the Bears’ head coaching search stands:

Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Finalist)

(Finalist) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Finalist)

(Finalist) Saints DC Dennis Allen (Requested)

Caldwell, 66, began his head coaching career with the Colts back in 2009 after taking over for Tony Dungy. He spent three years in charge of Indianapolis before he was fired after the 2011 season.

After a stint with the Ravens as their offensive coordinator, the Lions hired him as their head coach in 2015. Detroit made the decision to move on from Caldwell in 2018 and he agreed to join the Dolphins’ coaching staff in 2019. However, he took a leave of absence in July to deal with health issues.

During his seven years as a head coach for the Colts and Lions, Caldwell led them to a record of 62-50 (55.4 percent) which includes four playoff appearances and one trip to the AFC Championship game.

Quinn, 51, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator this past January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

Allen, 49, began his coaching career at Texans A&M as a graduate assistant back in 1996. He took his first NFL coaching position with the Falcons as their defensive quality control coordinator in 2002 before working for the Saints and Broncos.

The Raiders hired Allen as their head coach in 2012 and he spent three years in the position before he was fired. Allen returned to the Saints in 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator later that season.

As the Raiders’ head coach, Allen posted a record of 8-28 (22.2 percent) over the course of three seasons.

In 2021, the Saints’ defense ranked No. 28 in fewest yards allowed, No. 19 in fewest points allowed, No. 15 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 32 in fewest passing yards allowed.