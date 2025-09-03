Bears Restructure CB Jaylon Johnson’s Contract For $8M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Bears have restructured the contract for CB Jaylon Johnson, giving them an additional $8 million in cap space.

This gives Chicago some extra wiggle room to operate during the season with injuries and practice squad moves.

Johnson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He was set to become a free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson worth $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the Bears in March of 2024.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 17 games for the Bears and recorded 53 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and eight pass defenses.