Bears Rookie WR Rome Odunze Week-To-Week With MCL Sprain

Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze is believed to have suffered a MCL sprain against the Titans and is week to week, according to Tom Pelissero.

Odunze, 22, was a standout at Washington, earning consensus All-American honors in 2023. The Bears selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Odunze.

He signed a four-year, $22,230,324 contract that includes a $12,987,508 signing bonus and will carry a $4,041,877 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Odunze had an impressive college career with 214 receptions for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns, plus 40 rushing yards and two additional scores.