Bears Rule Out QB Justin Fields From Week 8, Starting Tyson Bagent

The Chicago Bears officially ruled out QB Justin Fields from Week 8’s game against the Chargers due to his dislocated thumb and will start Tyson Bagent for the second straight game, per Adam Schefter.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said on Monday that Fields was doubtful to play in Sunday’s game, so this doesn’t come as a surprise.

Bagent has played well in place of Fields, so there’s really no rush to get Fields back on the field until he’s healthy enough to go.

Fields, 24, was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Fields has appeared in six games for the Bears, throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 1,143 yards. He has also rushed 39 times for 191 yards and one touchdown.