Bears Sign CB Nick McCloud

The Chicago Bears have signed former 49ers CB Nick McCloud to a contract, his agency announced.

McCloud, 26, originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2021. After spending training camp in Buffalo, McCloud was claimed off waivers by the Bengals. McCloud spent two months in Cincinnati before the Bengals waived him and he caught on with the Bills’ practice squad in 2021.

He re-signed to Buffalo on a futures deal in 2022 and was claimed by the Giants coming out of training camp. New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in 2024 but waived him in November before he caught on with the 49ers practice squad.

In 2024, McCloud appeared in 15 games for the Giants and 49ers and recorded 25 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections.