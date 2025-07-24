Bears Sign DB Alex Cook

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed DB Alex Cook to a contract.

Cook, 26, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Washington following the 2023 draft. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract but was let go after camp before being re-signed to the practice squad.

The Panthers signed him off the Giants practice squad in October 2023 but was let go after training camp in 2024. He’s stuck around Carolina’s practice squad for most of the 2024 season but was let go in December.

Cook signed a futures contract with the Bears after the season but was waived in July.

In 2023, Cook appeared in 10 games for the Panthers with two starts and recorded 11 total tackles.