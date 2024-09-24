Bears Sign DB Ameer Speed To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears signed DB Ameer Speed to their practice squad on Tuesday. 

Ameer Speed

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

  1. LB Micah Baskerville
  2. OL Theo Benedet
  3. DL Byron Cowart
  4. OL Jake Curhan
  5. WR Collin Johnson
  6. LB Carl Jones
  7. DB Tarvarius Moore
  8. QB Austin Reed
  9. DB Reddy Steward
  10. DB Ro Torrence
  11. OL Chris Glaser
  12. DL Sam Roberts
  13. WR Samori Toure
  14. DT Dashaun Mallory
  15. WR John Jackson
  16. TE Teagan Quitoriano
  17. DB Ameer Speed

Speed, 23, spent five years at Georgia before transferring to Michigan State for his final season. The Patriots drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. 

He signed a four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $133,332 but was waived in October of last year and was quickly claimed by the Colts. He was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad. 

The Colts cut him loose, once again, last week. 

In 2023, Speed appeared in five games for the Patriots and eight games for the Colts, recording nine tackles and one tackle for loss. 

 

