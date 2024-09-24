Bears Sign DB Ameer Speed To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears signed DB Ameer Speed to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

LB Micah Baskerville OL Theo Benedet DL Byron Cowart OL Jake Curhan WR Collin Johnson LB Carl Jones DB Tarvarius Moore QB Austin Reed DB Reddy Steward DB Ro Torrence OL Chris Glaser DL Sam Roberts WR Samori Toure DT Dashaun Mallory WR John Jackson TE Teagan Quitoriano DB Ameer Speed

Speed, 23, spent five years at Georgia before transferring to Michigan State for his final season. The Patriots drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $133,332 but was waived in October of last year and was quickly claimed by the Colts. He was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Colts cut him loose, once again, last week.

In 2023, Speed appeared in five games for the Patriots and eight games for the Colts, recording nine tackles and one tackle for loss.