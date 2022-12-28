Bears Sign DB Greg Stroman To Practice Squad

The Bears announced on Wednesday that they have signed DB Greg Stroman to their practice squad.
#Bears roster move:
We have signed DB Greg Stroman Jr. to the practice squad.
— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 28, 2022
Stroman, 26, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp.
Stroman most recently was a member of the Bills practice squad before being let go by the team.
In 2018 as a rookie, Stroman appeared in 15 games and recorded 38 total tackles, one interception, and four pass defenses.
In 2020, Stroman appeared in four games for Washington but recorded no statistics.
