Bears Sign Three Draft Picks Including First-Round OT Darnell Wright

The Chicago Bears have officially signed No. 10 overall pick OT Darnell Wright to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Bears also signed third-round DT Zacch Pickens and fourth-round WR Tyler Scott.

This leaves three unsigned draft picks for the Bears including:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 10 Darnell Wright OT Signed 2 53 Gervon Dexter DT 2 56 Tyrique Stevenson CB 3 64 Zacch Pickens DT Signed 4 115 Roschon Johnson RB 4 133 Tyler Scott WR Signed 5 148 Noah Sewell LB Signed 5 165 Terell Smith CB Signed 7 218 Travis Bell DT Signed 7 258 Kendall Williamson S Signed

Wright, 21, played four years at Tennessee and was named first-team All-SEC as a senior in 2022.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL OL D.J. Fluker.

The No. 10 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $22,592,312 contract that includes a $13,430,772 signing bonus and will carry a $4,107,693 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his four-year college career, Wright appeared in 47 career games and made 42 starts, including 27 at right tackle, 13 at left tackle and two at right guard.