Bears Sign Three Draft Picks Including First-Round OT Darnell Wright

The Chicago Bears have officially signed No. 10 overall pick OT Darnell Wright to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.
The Bears also signed third-round DT Zacch Pickens and fourth-round WR Tyler Scott.
This leaves three unsigned draft picks for the Bears including:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|10
|Darnell Wright
|OT
|Signed
|2
|53
|Gervon Dexter
|DT
|2
|56
|Tyrique Stevenson
|CB
|3
|64
|Zacch Pickens
|DT
|Signed
|4
|115
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|4
|133
|Tyler Scott
|WR
|Signed
|5
|148
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Signed
|5
|165
|Terell Smith
|CB
|Signed
|7
|218
|Travis Bell
|DT
|Signed
|7
|258
|Kendall Williamson
|S
|Signed
Wright, 21, played four years at Tennessee and was named first-team All-SEC as a senior in 2022.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL OL D.J. Fluker.
The No. 10 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $22,592,312 contract that includes a $13,430,772 signing bonus and will carry a $4,107,693 cap figure for the 2023 season.
During his four-year college career, Wright appeared in 47 career games and made 42 starts, including 27 at right tackle, 13 at left tackle and two at right guard.
