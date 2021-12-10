Bears Sign LB Bruce Irvin To Active Roster, Place LB Cassius Marsh On IR

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they’ve signed LB Bruce Irvin to their active roster and placed LB Cassius Marsh on injured reserve.

We have signed LB Bruce Irvin to the active roster from the PS and have placed LB Cassius Marsh on IR. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 10, 2021

Irvin, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He spent four years in Seattle before signing a four-year, $37 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2016.

The Raiders cut Irvin loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Falcons and finished out the season in Atlanta. From there, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers for 2019 and returned to the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2020 before missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

The Bears signed Irvin to their practice squad last month.

In 2020, Irvin appeared in two games for the Seahawks and recorded five total tackles.